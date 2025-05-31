Japan is supporting its companies to grow their business in Africa and develop trade ties across a continent where it’s mainly been seen as a key donor.

The second-biggest Asian economy’s emergence from a three-decade period of deflation has boosted its private sector’s risk appetite, Takehiko Matsuo, vice-minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Abidjan, the commercial hub of Ivory Coast.

"Now the mindset of Japanese business leaders has changed dramatically and they are now much more proactive about expanding their business globally,” Matsuo said. "Africa is one of the destinations where we expect Japanese companies” to grow their presence.