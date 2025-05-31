Japan’s chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said progress was made toward reaching a deal during his fourth round of tariff talks with his American counterparts, but declined to provide specifics.

He met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for over two hours Friday morning. It follows his U.S. trip last week , when Bessent was unable to attend.

“We confirmed that both sides have gained a solid understanding of each other's positions, and that discussions toward reaching an agreement are making progress,” Akazawa told reporters in Washington after Friday’s meeting.