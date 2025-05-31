Global auto executives are sounding the alarm on an impending shortage of rare-earth magnets from China — used in everything from windshield-wiper motors to anti-lock braking sensors — that could force the closure of car factories within weeks.

In a previously unreported May 9 letter to Trump administration officials, the head of the trade group representing General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and other major automakers raised urgent concerns.

"Without reliable access to these elements and magnets, automotive suppliers will be unable to produce critical automotive components, including automatic transmissions, throttle bodies, alternators, various motors, sensors, seat belts, speakers, lights, motors, power steering, and cameras," the Alliance for Automotive Innovation wrote the Trump administration.