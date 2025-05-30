U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday to headline a rally to celebrate Nippon Steel's "planned partnership" with U.S. Steel, signaling final approval for the deal could be on the horizon.

Proponents of the transaction are hoping his visit to the state where U.S. Steel is headquartered will cap a tumultuous 18-month effort by Nippon Steel to buy the iconic American company, beset by union opposition and two national security reviews.

But the deal is possibly not entirely done. Following Trump's post on Truth Social last Friday announcing the rally and appearing to endorse the merger, he sowed doubt on Sunday, describing the deal to reporters as an investment with "partial ownership," with control residing with the U.S.