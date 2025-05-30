Both signs of progress and further uncertainty emerged in Japan’s tariff negotiations with the United States, as the pace of high-level talks increased and a court order put most of the U.S. levies on shaky ground.

Following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s second phone call in a week with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday , Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, reaffirmed that Japan’s stance hasn’t changed in calling for the tariffs to be eliminated.

“We intend to maintain that stance while also doing our utmost to find common ground,” Akazawa, who is also economic revitalization minister, told reporters after landing in Washington on Thursday. “We’d like to proceed with confidence in the negotiations.”