Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba exchanged views with U.S. President Donald Trump on tariffs, foreign affairs and security during a phone call Thursday night.

This was their second call this month, following the one from last Friday .

Ishiba described his 25-minute call with Trump as “a very meaningful conversation” in which further cooperation between the two countries across a wide range of fields was discussed.

“It was a very meaningful conversation — we had a candid exchange of views in a friendly atmosphere, without much time having passed since our previous interaction last week, which allowed us to further deepen our mutual understanding,” Ishiba told reporters after the call.

Ishiba confirmed that he initiated Thursday night’s conversation, unlike last Friday’s.

Japan remains opposed to the U.S.’ tariff measures against it, Ishiba said Thursday night, adding that the two leaders agreed to have their negotiators continue to engage in more detailed discussions.

High-level exchanges have intensified between the two sides since last week, with Japan’s chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa traveling to Washington twice in a week to hold separate meetings with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.