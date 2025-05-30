China will soon resume the importation of seafood from Japan after the two countries reached an agreement that ends a ban related to the release of treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.
The deal was announced Friday.
Exports will begin once Japan completes the registration of facilities that will be involved in the export of seafood products to China, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.