Nomura Holdings is setting its sights on the United States for growth despite the current turmoil surrounding the world’s biggest economy.

Japan’s largest brokerage said it is strengthening its focus on the Americas through "strategic resource allocation,” according to an investor day presentation, which touted the "big opportunities” there. The firm plans to advance targets for its investment management and wholesale banking businesses by pursuing long-term growth in the Americas, it said.

"Currently, market volatility is increasing due to global tariff negotiations, and the U.S. can be said to be the epicenter of all this,” Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda told investors on Friday. "However, in our company’s global strategy, the U.S. is the most important area rich in business opportunities, and this will not change in the future.”