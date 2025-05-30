Japan’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, Jera, signed an expression of interest to explore buying the fuel from a long-delayed export project in Alaska, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Jera, which is also the nation’s largest power producer, inked the nonbinding pact ahead of a summit in the U.S. state next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Jera did not specify in the expression of interest how much LNG the company would potentially buy, the people said.

Jera didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move is a small step forward for the $44 billion Alaska LNG export project, which has been proposed in various forms for decades but struggled to secure binding long-term contracts and investments. The LNG pact comes as Japan’s government is seeking to smooth the path toward a tariff deal with the United States.

Proponents of the project, which has been championed by U.S. President Donald Trump, are using the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference next week as a way to rally support. Takehiko Matsuo, vice minister for international affairs at the trade ministry, will attend the gathering, trade minister Yoji Muto said to media on Friday.

Taiwan will also send a delegation to the project. South Korea’s energy ministry and Korea Gas are expected to attend the same discussions, the Herald Business Newspaper reported earlier this week.