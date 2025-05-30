Japanese shipping giant Nippon Yusen is confident U.S. tariffs won’t hurt its business as much as initially expected, with bookings already recovering and set to stay strong over the next three months.

The biggest shipper by market capitalization — which operates container and cruise lines, specialized carriers, and air freight — saw a robust recovery in container shipping orders following an easing in tensions between the United States and some of its trading partners this month, said Chief Executive Officer Takaya Soga. That’s after booking volumes had slumped by a third as U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs in April.

"Even if things continue as they are now, there will probably not be another decline in bookings from tariffs this year,” he said on Wednesday.