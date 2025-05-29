Japan has offered to establish a fund to help revive the U.S. shipbuilding industry as part of tariff negotiations between the two countries, it was learned Wednesday.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump aims to strengthen his country's shipbuilding capacity from an economic security perspective, and Tokyo hopes that offering cooperation in this field will lead to concessions from Washington in tariff talks.

On Wednesday, the steering committee of the House of Councilors approved a four-day trip to the United States from Thursday by economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator.