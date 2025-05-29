Toyota’s sales hit a record for the second month in a row as a strong showing in the U.S. and Japan was boosted by customers making last-minute purchases before U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs took effect.

The automaker’s global sales, including from subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino Motors, reached 936,718 units in April, a 12% increase from a year earlier year and a record for the month, the company said Thursday. Production came in at 902,425 units worldwide.

Toyota and Lexus brand sales jumped 10% in the U.S. last month thanks to steady demand and an influx in orders as duties on imported cars and parts kicked in.