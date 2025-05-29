Toyota’s sales hit a record for the second month in a row as a strong showing in the U.S. and Japan was boosted by customers making last-minute purchases before U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs took effect.
The automaker’s global sales, including from subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino Motors, reached 936,718 units in April, a 12% increase from a year earlier year and a record for the month, the company said Thursday. Production came in at 902,425 units worldwide.
Toyota and Lexus brand sales jumped 10% in the U.S. last month thanks to steady demand and an influx in orders as duties on imported cars and parts kicked in.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.