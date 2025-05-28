Japan’s auction of 40-year government bonds on Wednesday met demand that was the weakest since July, as investor appetite fell after volatility surged in global debt markets.

The 40-year yield rose 9 basis points to 3.375% following the sale, as the 30-year tenor jumped 10 basis points.

"Given we have just had a yield shock, I don’t think anyone was expecting a really strong sale,” said Stephen Spratt, rates strategist at Societe Generale. Spratt said demand was unimpressive.