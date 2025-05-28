Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda has vowed to monitor the impact that rising yields on super-long bonds may have on debt with a shorter maturity, hinting at concern a day after the government signaled its intention to address growing market distress.

"If super long-term interest rates fluctuate significantly, we will keep in mind the possibility that such fluctuations could affect long-term or even short- to medium-term interest rates,” Ueda said in parliament Wednesday in response to questions.

The governor explained that authorities prioritize their attention on shorter term rates because they have a more direct impact on economic activity, based on the bank’s past analysis.