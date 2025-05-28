Boards and owners of retailers whose shares have been pummeled by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war are increasingly warming up to offers to sell — and to escape the market chaos that has caused company valuations to seesaw in recent months.

Following sneaker-maker Skechers' "take-private" deal earlier this month, dealmakers expect other retailers to clinch their own agreements to go private in the near term, especially if Trump does not soon settle on a more stable trade policy, according to interviews with 10 investment bankers and M&A lawyers.

Retailers in particular have been hard-hit by Trump's rapidly shifting tariff announcements, and are frustrated with an inability to provide earnings guidance.