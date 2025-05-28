Nissan, which is facing a huge wall of loan repayments next year, is seeking to raise more than ¥1 trillion ($7 billion) by issuing debt and selling assets to keep its operations on track, according to internal documents.

The struggling Japanese automaker plans to issue as much as ¥630 billion in convertible securities and bonds, including high-yielding dollar and euro notes, the documents show. Nissan also plans to take out a £1 billion ($1.4 billion) syndicated loan, guaranteed by U.K. Export Finance.

In addition, Nissan is seeking to sell part of the stakes it owns in Renault and battery maker AESC Group, as well as plants in South Africa and Mexico. Sale-and-lease-back plans for its Yokohama headquarters, plus properties it owns in the United States, are also on the cards.