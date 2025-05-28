The U.S. government is poised to receive a so-called golden share in United States Steel Corp. as a condition for approving Nippon Steel Corp.’s proposed acquisition of the American company.

The plan, which would give the government de facto veto rights on certain company decisions, is part of ongoing talks between authorities and the companies, according to people familiar with the matter. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a "partnership” that included $14 billion in new investments.

Still unclear are the scope of such veto powers and what the administration has decided regarding the existing $14.1 billion merger agreement. The deal put forward to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. and to the President included the original $55-per-share acquisition in addition to the further $14 billion investment, two people familiar with the matter said.