Pavel Cechal reckons the Czech company he works for could easily generate more business for its missile and drone engines to double its workforce, if only he could find the staff.

His dilemma is shared by many defense companies in the European Union, where governments are ramping up spending on ammunition, tanks and other arms in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's warnings that they should not rely so much on Washington.

Cechal is vice president of operations at PBS Group, whose production facility in Velka Bites, a two-hour drive from Prague, employs 800 people. He is looking for more.