Japan has lost its position as the world’s largest creditor nation for the first time in 34 years, despite posting a record amount of overseas assets.

The country’s net external assets totaled ¥533.05 trillion ($3.7 trillion) at the end of 2024, rising about 13% from the previous year, according to data released Tuesday by the Finance Ministry. While the figure marked an all-time high, Japan was overtaken by Germany, whose net external assets totaled ¥569.7 trillion. China remained in third place, with net assets of ¥516.3 trillion.

Japan began its streak at the top by overtaking Germany in 1991.