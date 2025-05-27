A Tokyo penthouse developed by Swedish buyout firm EQT has sold for about ¥9.5 billion ($67 million), shedding light on the cost of buying into the city’s booming high-end property market.

The four-bedroom apartment at Marq Omotesando One, a luxury low-rise development near the bustling shopping district of Harajuku, went for more than ¥50 million per tsubo, the highest on record in Japan by that measure, EQT said in a statement.

A tsubo is a Japanese unit of measurement that equates to 3.3 square meters, amounting to a sale price of about ¥9.5 billion for the 625-plus square-meter property.