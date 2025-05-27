Seven & I Holdings shareholders approved a new board at a low-key annual meeting, despite the drama surrounding a company facing a takeover proposal by Alimentation Couche-Tard, the operator of Circle K stores.

Although some of the roughly 800 in attendance on Tuesday criticized the board’s revamp and compensation, all of the company’s proposals passed. Tallies are usually disclosed at a later date.

Investors appear to be willing to see what happens with the radical overhaul, which the Japanese retailer had pledged to counter Couche-Tard’s ¥7.39 trillion ($51.5 billion) approach. That effort is being led by new CEO Stephen Dacus, who presided over the meeting.