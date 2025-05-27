Japan Post said Monday that it has launched a "digital address" system that links seven-digit combinations of numbers and letters to physical addresses.

Under the system, users can input these seven-digit codes on online shopping and other websites, and their addresses will automatically appear on the sites.

People can obtain digital addresses by registering with Japan Post's Yu ID membership service. Their digital addresses will not change even if their physical addresses change. Their new addresses will be linked to the codes if they submit notices of address changes.

With Japan Post opening up a system for obtaining address information using the codes, e-commerce giant Rakuten and others are considering adopting it.

Japan Post plans to spend about a decade to promote broad adoption of the new system.