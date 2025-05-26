Port congestion is worsening at key gateways in northern Europe and other hubs, according to a new report that suggests trade wars could spread maritime disruptions to Asia and the U.S. and push up shipping rates.

Waiting times for berth space jumped 77% in Bremerhaven, Germany, between late March and mid-May, according to the report on Friday from Drewry, a maritime consultancy in London. The delays rose 37% in Antwerp and 49% in Hamburg over the same stretch, with Rotterdam and the U.K.’s Felixstowe also showing longer waits.

Labor shortages and low water levels on the Rhine River are the main culprits, hindering barge traffic to and from inland locations. Compounding the constraints is U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary rollback on 145% tariffs on Chinese imports, which has pulled forward shipping demand between the world’s largest economies.