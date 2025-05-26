The United States demanded that South Korea resolve the large trade imbalance between the countries during recent trade talks, South Korean media reported Monday.

The U.S. repeatedly raised the issue of the trade imbalance in the commodity sector and both countries agreed it was necessary to address it, broadcaster YTN and the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed South Korean trade official who was part of the trade delegation.

South Korea earned a $55.6 billion surplus from trade with the U.S. in 2024, up 25% from 2023 and a record high, according to Korea Customs Service data.