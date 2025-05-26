U.S. President Donald Trump said he would extend the deadline for the European Union to face 50% tariffs until July 9 after a phone call with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We had a very nice call and I agreed to move it,” Trump told reporters Sunday at Morristown Airport in New Jersey on his way back to Washington.

Von der Leyen, who heads the EU’s executive arm, said earlier Sunday in a post on X that "Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively,” but "a good deal” will need "time until July 9.” That’s the date that Trump’s 90-day pause of his so-called reciprocal tariffs had been set to end.