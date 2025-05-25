South Korean presidential front-runner Lee Jae-myung said on Sunday the deadline to reach a deal with the U.S. on President Donald Trump's trade tariffs needs to be reconsidered to find a mutually beneficial agreement between the two allies.

Tariff negotiations with the United States will be one of the biggest challenges for the winner of the June 3 election, Lee told a news conference.

The snap election was called after Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached as president and removed from office for briefly declaring martial law in December. Lee, from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, is leading in opinion polls over conservative contestants.