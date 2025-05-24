The United States has taken aim at China's Huawei over the cutting-edge chips powering artificial intelligence, part of a shifting technology dispute between the two largest economies.

Here is a look at how the U.S.-China chip war is evolving under U.S. President Donald Trump.

A U.S. government statement this month showed how the Trump administration is seeking to change the ways the U.S. limits China's access to state-of-the-art semiconductors needed to develop AI.