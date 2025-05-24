Southeast Asian leaders will express deep concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff blitz when they meet at a summit Monday, warning that the unilateral move posed huge challenges to economic growth and stability in the region, according to a draft statement.

Trump's tariffs have roiled global markets and upended international commerce, and left leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc scrambling for ways to limit the fallout on their trade-dependent economies.

The bloc is also caught between the trade battle between their biggest trading partners, the United States and China, on which Washington has heaped the highest tariffs.