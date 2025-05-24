Japan and the United States finished a third round of high-level tariffs talks on Friday in Washington, with both sides agreeing to keep talking while targeting a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in June as a possible setting to announce a deal.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, met separately with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for 90 minutes and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for 120 minutes, according to the Japanese government.

As in their previous meeting earlier this month, the two sides talked about expanding trade, addressing nontariff measures and cooperation in economic security, Akazawa told reporters after the meetings.