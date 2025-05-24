U.S. President Donald Trump backed a partnership between United States Steel and Japan’s Nippon Steel, crediting his tariff policies for an investment that would keep the iconic American firm in the U.S.

While he stopped short of explicitly endorsing Nippon Steel’s earlier proposed $14.1 billion takeover of U.S. Steel, shares of the American steelmaker surged as much as 26% in late Friday trading — signaling market optimism over the deal’s prospects.

"I am proud to announce that, after much consideration and negotiation, U.S. Steel will REMAIN in America, and keep its Headquarters in the Great City of Pittsburgh,” Trump said on Truth Social on Friday. "My Tariff Policies will ensure that Steel will once again be, forever, MADE IN AMERICA.”