Four decades ago, Hiroko Suzuki's father threaded the needle of a U.S. trade war by pushing the family auto parts business into newer niche products. Now, tariffs imposed by the U.S. are so sweeping they threaten her own attempt to diversify the 78-year-old company into medical devices.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the U.S. tariffs, including 25% on automobiles, a "national crisis" for the world's fourth-largest economy. Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, left for Washington on Friday for a third round of talks.

The worry is evident at companies like Kyowa Industrial, a maker of prototype parts and race-car components based in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture. Kyowa, which employs 120 people, was among six auto suppliers who said they were concerned about their ability to withstand the tariff pressure on Japan's car industry.