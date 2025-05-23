Yoshinobu Tsutsui, former chairman of Nippon Life Insurance, is slated to become the next chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, later this month, marking the first time the nation's most influential business lobby will be led by a figure from the financial industry.

Tsutsui, 71, currently serves as vice chairman of Keidanren and will succeed the current chairman, Masakazu Tokura, 74, upon the completion of his term.

The post of Keidanren chairman, often dubbed "the prime minister of the business world," has traditionally been held by leaders from the manufacturing sector.