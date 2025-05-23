Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, owner of the world’s largest fleet of liquefied natural gas carriers, said it is hard to buy Chinese vessels for the time being as the U.S. ramps up scrutiny of the Asian country’s shipbuilding industry.

"It is difficult to purchase Chinese vessels under the current circumstances, because of the port entry fees” that the U.S. is proposing for China-built ships calling at its ports, a spokesperson for the Japanese firm said.

Earlier on Friday, the Nikkei reported Mitsui O.S.K. was planning to shift new orders from China to South Korea. But the plans have not yet been finalized, the spokesperson said.