Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday morning in a call initiated by the president, offering hope of a breakthrough in tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States.
It was the second phone call between the two leaders since early April.
During the 45-minute conversation, the leaders exchanged views on the tariff negotiations, cooperation on economic security and the U.S. president’s recent trip to the Middle East, Ishiba told reporters after the call.
