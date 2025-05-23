Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday morning in a call initiated by the president, offering hope of a breakthrough in tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States.

It was the second phone call between the two leaders since early April .

During the 45-minute conversation, the leaders exchanged views on the tariff negotiations, cooperation on economic security and the U.S. president’s recent trip to the Middle East, Ishiba told reporters after the call.