Nomura Holdings has increased pay for its top executives to the highest in more than a decade, as Japan’s biggest brokerage posted a record annual profit on the back of the nation’s retail investment boom.

Compensation paid in the year that ended in March to the company’s seven executive officers totaled ¥4.6 billion ($32 million), up 3% from the previous year when there were eight such officers, according to a notice for a planned annual shareholders meeting next month. On average their pay rose 18%.

CEO Kentaro Okuda is among the executive officers along with Christopher Willcox, who oversees investment banking and securities trading. The raise came even after some executives, including Okuda, took voluntary pay cuts for a pair of scandals that surfaced in the period.