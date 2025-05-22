The legendary designer behind Apple's iPhone, Jony Ive, has joined OpenAI to create devices tailored for using generative artificial intelligence, according to a video posted Wednesday by the ChatGPT maker.

Ive and his team will take over design at OpenAI as part of an acquisition of his startup named "IO" valued at $6.5 billion.

Sharing no details, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said in the video that a prototype Ive shared with him "is the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen."