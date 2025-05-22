A noted dove on the Bank of Japan’s policy board said there’s no need to make major changes to the bank’s plan for tapering bond purchases, a remark that comes a month before authorities unveil guidelines for bond buying in the period beyond April 2026.

"It is unnecessary at this point to make any major changes to the current plan,” BOJ board member Asahi Noguchi said Thursday in a speech in Miyazaki Prefecture. "The bank will need to examine the reduction plan for April 2026 onward from a longer-term perspective.”

Noguchi spoke a day after the central bank concluded a series of hearings with market participants that will help it determine how fast to wind down its purchases at a time when concerns in the market have led to yield spikes, particularly among longer tenors. The BOJ will update its plans at a board meeting ending June 17.