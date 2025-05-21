U.S. duties on solar equipment from four Southeast Asian countries are set to take effect following a government agency’s conclusion the imports harm domestic manufacturers.

With a unanimous vote Tuesday, the U.S. International Trade Commission said it concluded imported solar cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam injure the domestic industry. The determination was a key final threshold for duties to take full effect, setting the stage for collections in June.

The decision is a victory for manufacturers operating in the U.S. Companies including Hanwha Q Cells and First Solar have blamed a surge of discounted imports from Southeast Asia for making it difficult to build and sell equipment domestically, even with tax incentives meant to help drive U.S. manufacturing of advanced energy technology. First Solar shares gained as much as 4.8% after the decision.