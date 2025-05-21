Growth in Japan’s exports slowed as the United States ramped up its tariff measures, highlighting the risks the country faces after its economy already contracted before the levies began hitting in earnest.

Exports measured by value gained 2% in April from a year earlier, slowing from March’s 4% as cars and steel dragged on shipments, the Finance Ministry reported Wednesday. Exports were just below the median analyst estimate, while imports fell 2.2% led by coal and crude oil.

Japan’s trade balance swung into a deficit of ¥115.8 billion ($797 million) after two months in the black.