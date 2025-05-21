Global retailers including sandal maker Birkenstock and jeweler Pandora are looking at spreading the cost of U.S. tariffs by raising prices across markets to avoid big hikes in the United States that could hurt sales.

A global presence gives large retailers an advantage to minimize higher tariff costs in the U.S. But it is putting central banks on watch as the strategy could fuel inflation in other markets such as the European Union and Britain, where consumer prices have finally started to stabilize.

Birkenstock's chief financial officer said last week that a "low-single-digit" price increase globally would be enough to offset the U.S. tariff impact.