Toyota is scrapping the gas-powered version of its bestselling vehicle in the United States as the Japanese carmaker doubles down on its push into hybrids.

The latest generation of the RAV4 compact crossover available later this year comes equipped with a standard or plug-in hybrid powertrain, dropping the gas-powered option that makes up the bulk of current sales, the company said Tuesday. The move follows last year’s shift to an all-hybrid Camry sedan.

"The success overall that we’ve had with selling hybrids gave us complete confidence we could do it with this car, too,” Mark Templin, Toyota’s chief operating officer in the U.S., said of the new RAV4.