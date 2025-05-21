The parliament enacted a bill to revise the law that governs Nippon Telegraph and Telephone's operations at a House of Councilors plenary session on Wednesday.

Supported mainly by the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition, the amendments to the NTT law no longer require the former state-run company to provide uniform fixed-line telephone services throughout the country as they oblige it to operate only in areas where there are no other operators of such services.

The revised law also relaxes restrictions on the business scope of NTT East and NTT West, the regional units of the telecom giant.

The LDP initially proposed to abolish the NTT law, but the party followed a communications ministry council's recommendation last autumn that many regulatory clauses of the law be maintained.