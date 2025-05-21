Nippon Steel is confident that U.S. President Donald Trump's concerns about the Japanese steelmaker's proposed acquisition of United States Steel have been resolved, Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori said.

"We think his concerns have been fully addressed," Mori said in an interview Monday, citing Nippon Steel's proposals that the U.S. company's name would remain unchanged and that the majority of its board members would be U.S. citizens.

Meanwhile, Mori reiterated that they were not considering any options other than making U.S. Steel a fully owned subsidiary.