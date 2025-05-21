Japan's second-largest shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) said it is carefully assessing the impact on three of its liquefied natural gas vessels of new sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia.

"We will continue to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, including the European Union and the Japanese government, and remain committed to complying with all applicable laws, regulations, and international rules," said a company spokesperson on Wednesday.

"We will take appropriate measures as necessary, in accordance with our rights and obligations."

On Tuesday, the EU adopted four sets of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, including a 17th package targeting Moscow's shadow fleet. MOL's owned and managed North Moon, North Ocean and North Light LNG vessels were included in the package.

Built in 2024, the three vessels had delivered cargoes from Russia's Yamal LNG project to east Asia this year via a ship-to-ship transfer with the ice breaking vessel Nikolay Urvantsev, Kpler data showed.

North Ocean delivered a cargo from Yamal LNG to Taiwan on April 19, while North Moon and North Light had made prior shipments to Dalian port in northern China and Jieyang port in southern China on March 17 and April 1, respectively.

North Moon and North Light are both currently loaded with cargoes from Yamal LNG en route to Asia, according to Kpler data.