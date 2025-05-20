Huawei Technologies debuted its first in-house operating system for personal computers, offering an alternative to Microsoft’s Windows as China pushes to replace American technologies amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The company’s HarmonyOS is now ready to run on the MateBook Fold, its new foldable laptop, said the head of its consumer business, Richard Yu, on Monday. Huawei is working to make its operating system compatible with more than 2,000 apps, including the popular WeChat and QQ messaging platforms, he said.

The laptop features an 18-inch organic light-emitting diode screen when opened flat. Along with the Huawei MateBook Pro and MateBook Fold Ultimate Design laptops, it will be available from June 6. The cheapest model costs 7,999 yuan ($1,100), while others go up to 26,999 yuan, according to Yu. The company also introduced a traditional HarmonyOS-powered laptop for government and enterprise clients.