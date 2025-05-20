Shares in Chinese battery giant CATL soared more than 13% on its Hong Kong debut Tuesday after raising $4.6 billion in what is said to be the world's biggest initial public offering this year.

A global leader in the sector, CATL produces more than a third of all electric vehicle (EV) batteries sold worldwide.

The firm has been buoyed by a rapid growth in China's domestic electric vehicle sector and it now works with major brands including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen.