Japan on Tuesday clarified its stance on U.S. tariffs, saying it wants all new levies put into place by the administration of President Donald Trump completely removed, confirming a hard-line position ahead of high-level negotiations that might be held later this week in Washington.

“As we have repeatedly stated, we find the series of U.S. tariff measures — including those on automobiles, auto parts, steel, aluminum, and reciprocal tariffs — extremely regrettable,” said Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, at a news conference.

The stance Japan would be taking in the next round of negotiations has been unclear, with officials repeatedly calling for the U.S. to “review” the measures. The term was open to interpretation and possibly suggested Japan was signaling it was open to compromise.