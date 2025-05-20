Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said he’s arranging a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week to discuss topics including currency matters, triggering further gains in the yen.

"We are currently working on setting a date for the meeting with Secretary Bessent,” Kato told reporters on Tuesday. The talks are expected to take place in Canada, where Kato will attend a meeting with his Group of Seven counterparts. "I hope to discuss various issues with the U.S. including foreign exchange.”

Kato noted that the conversation will build on the two countries’ existing agreement that exchange rates should be determined by the market and that excessive volatility can have adverse effects.