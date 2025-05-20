India is discussing a U.S. trade deal structured in three tranches and expects to reach an interim agreement before July, when U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in, according to officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter.

The interim deal will likely cover areas including market access for industrial goods and some farm products, addressing some nontariff barriers, such as quality control requirements, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The talks are still ongoing and there’s no clarity if the Trump administration has agreed to a three-stage process for a trade deal. Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington on a four-day trip that ends Tuesday, during which he’s expected to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to advance the negotiations.