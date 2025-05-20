Nintendo has turned to Samsung Electronics to help make the main chips for the Switch 2, a move that may help the Japanese company ramp up production of the gaming console enough to sell a higher-than-projected 20 million units by March 2026.

The decision marks a key win for Samsung, which is trying to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in making chips for the world’s electronics, people familiar with the matter said. Securing a contract for one of the summer’s hottest new gadgets will likely help lift utilization or boost business for the South Korean conglomerate’s chip foundries.

The Korean company is now working on a customized chip or processor designed by Nvidia for the Switch 2 using its 8-nanometer node, the people said, asking for anonymity as the matter is private. The production pace should be fast enough for Nintendo to ship more than 20 million units of the console by March next year, the people said. Samsung can ramp up further if needed, though much would depend on capacity at hardware assemblers including Foxconn.